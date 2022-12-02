Ludhiana district sees no fresh Covid case

Ludhiana, December 1
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, none tested positive for Covid and no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Thursday.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,626 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus so far in the district.
