District sees no fresh Covid case

Ludhiana, December 3

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, none tested positive for Covid in the district on Saturday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,626 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district. At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients was 97.34 per cent.