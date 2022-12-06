Ludhiana district sees no fresh Covid case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 5

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, none tested positive for Covid and no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Monday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,626 persons have tested positive in the district since the outbreak of Covid in Ludhiana district and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Monday, there was one active case and the patient has been asked to stay isolated.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.34 per cent.

Till date, a total of 40,37,967 samples have been taken, of which 39,09,041 were found negative.

No samples were sent for testing today.