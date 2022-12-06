Ludhiana district sees no fresh Covid case

Ludhiana, December 5
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, none tested positive for Covid and no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Monday.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,626 persons have tested positive in the district since the outbreak of Covid in Ludhiana district and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
On Monday, there was one active case and the patient has been asked to stay isolated.
At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.34 per cent.
Till date, a total of 40,37,967 samples have been taken, of which 39,09,041 were found negative.
No samples were sent for testing today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Gujarat, give it edge in Himachal
Likely to better its record 2002 tally in PM’s home state | ...
Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab makes startling revelation, says Covid was man-made virus
The Wuhan lab has been the centre of heated debates over the...
Indian military equipment-making companies HAL and BEL improve their rankings in top 100 arms makers in world
US companies did $299 billion sales; China $109 billion; top...
During Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi gives flying kisses to people at BJP office
This comes a day after he targets the saffron party and the ...