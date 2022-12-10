District sees no fresh Covid case

Ludhiana, December 9
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, none tested positive for Covid and no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Friday.
Twentyfour samples were sent for testing today.
