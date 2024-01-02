District tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, January 1

The Ludhiana Commissonerate Police (CP) has topped the state in forfeiting the properties of drug lords, the Punjab Police have said.

WAR ON DRUGS Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab Police had been waging a war on drugs and all-out efforts were being made to catch the smugglers and peddlers involved in the illegal trade, recover the contraband and in turn prevent the drug-related offences. – GAURAV YADAV, DGP, PUNJAB

Properties worth over Rs 24 crore belonging to 34 big fish involved in the illegal drug trade have been forfeited in the past year, the official figures have revealed.

The Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, told The Tribune, on Monday that the state police have intensified their sustained campaign against drugs and have achieved major breakthroughs during the previous year.

“Continuing with our offensive against drugs, we have adopted a zero-tolerance approach against smugglers while targeting the big fish involved in the illegal trade. Nobody involved directly or indirectly in the drug trade will be spared at any cost. The sustained drive against the drugs would continue in future as well to target all big and small fish involved. The properties of the drug smugglers are being attached to act as a deterrent,” he said.

Yadav disclosed that tightening the noose around the drug smugglers, 384 immovable and movable assets worth Rs 153.17 crore have been forfeited across the state under the provisions of Chapter 5-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

While the process to forfeit 294 properties worth Rs 127.08 crore, including Rs 110.64 crore immovable assets and Rs 16.44 crore movable assets, has already been completed, the remaining 90 cases to forfeit properties worth Rs 26.09 crore, including Rs 21.4 crore immovable assets and Rs 4.69 crore movable assets, were pending final approval from the competent authority.

The DGP said the three-pronged action against drugs, including prevention, rehabilitation and de-addiction, had resulted in identifying 701 drug hotspots and declaring 2,247 villages as drug-free in the state. The state police formed 1,901 village defence committees through which 19,663 anti-drugs campaigns were conducted, which resulted in de-addicting 1,714 youths while 53 drug addicts/ accused had sought immunity from prosecution while volunteering to undergo medical treatment for de-addiction under Section 64-A of the NDPS Act.

The Ludhiana CP topped the state with the identification of maximum 62 drug hotspots and declaring 48 villages as drug-free through 645 anti-drugs campaigns.

Divulging the data of drug recoveries made during the past year, the IGP (Headquarters), Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, revealed that a record seizure of 1,161.2-kg heroin, 795.6-kg opium, 40,361.9-kg poppy husk, 91.5-kg narcotic powder, 1.3-lakh injections, 81.8-lakh intoxicant tablets and capsules, 3,012 bottles of syrups had been recorded in 2023.

Besides, 2,906 vehicles used for smuggling of drugs and Rs 13.68 crore drug money was also recovered from the smugglers.

