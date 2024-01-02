 District tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • District tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

District tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

District tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords


Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, January 1

The Ludhiana Commissonerate Police (CP) has topped the state in forfeiting the properties of drug lords, the Punjab Police have said.

WAR ON DRUGS

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab Police had been waging a war on drugs and all-out efforts were being made to catch the smugglers and peddlers involved in the illegal trade, recover the contraband and in turn prevent the drug-related offences. – GAURAV YADAV, DGP, PUNJAB

Properties worth over Rs 24 crore belonging to 34 big fish involved in the illegal drug trade have been forfeited in the past year, the official figures have revealed.

The Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, told The Tribune, on Monday that the state police have intensified their sustained campaign against drugs and have achieved major breakthroughs during the previous year.

“Continuing with our offensive against drugs, we have adopted a zero-tolerance approach against smugglers while targeting the big fish involved in the illegal trade. Nobody involved directly or indirectly in the drug trade will be spared at any cost. The sustained drive against the drugs would continue in future as well to target all big and small fish involved. The properties of the drug smugglers are being attached to act as a deterrent,” he said.

Yadav disclosed that tightening the noose around the drug smugglers, 384 immovable and movable assets worth Rs 153.17 crore have been forfeited across the state under the provisions of Chapter 5-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

While the process to forfeit 294 properties worth Rs 127.08 crore, including Rs 110.64 crore immovable assets and Rs 16.44 crore movable assets, has already been completed, the remaining 90 cases to forfeit properties worth Rs 26.09 crore, including Rs 21.4 crore immovable assets and Rs 4.69 crore movable assets, were pending final approval from the competent authority.

The DGP said the three-pronged action against drugs, including prevention, rehabilitation and de-addiction, had resulted in identifying 701 drug hotspots and declaring 2,247 villages as drug-free in the state. The state police formed 1,901 village defence committees through which 19,663 anti-drugs campaigns were conducted, which resulted in de-addicting 1,714 youths while 53 drug addicts/ accused had sought immunity from prosecution while volunteering to undergo medical treatment for de-addiction under Section 64-A of the NDPS Act.

The Ludhiana CP topped the state with the identification of maximum 62 drug hotspots and declaring 48 villages as drug-free through 645 anti-drugs campaigns.

Divulging the data of drug recoveries made during the past year, the IGP (Headquarters), Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, revealed that a record seizure of 1,161.2-kg heroin, 795.6-kg opium, 40,361.9-kg poppy husk, 91.5-kg narcotic powder, 1.3-lakh injections, 81.8-lakh intoxicant tablets and capsules, 3,012 bottles of syrups had been recorded in 2023.

Besides, 2,906 vehicles used for smuggling of drugs and Rs 13.68 crore drug money was also recovered from the smugglers.

Tightening the noose around the drug smugglers, the Punjab Police have forfeited assets worth Rs 153.17 crore across the state under the NDPS Act.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #Punjab Police


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

2
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

3
World

Japan lowers its tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after a series of earthquakes

4
Punjab

Patiala DIG HS Bhullar to head SIT probing drugs case against Bikram Majithia

5
Haryana

Severe cold conditions, dense fog to continue in Punjab, Haryana in next 2 days: IMD

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangster Goldy Brar designated as terrorist by Centre under anti-terror law

7
Punjab

Vijoy Kumar Singh assumes office as Special Chief Secretary to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

8
Business

All you need to know about UPI payment rules that are changing in 2024

9
World

Aimed at cutting migration, tougher international student visa norms come into force in UK

10
Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to get married next month in Goa

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

Heavy rush at petrol stations in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamsala amid truckers’ strike

People throng petrol stations in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh amid truckers’ strike

There are rumours that petrol stations may run dry following...

Following truckers' stir, Maharashtra govt asks police to intervene for smooth fuel movement

Following truckers' stir, Maharashtra govt asks police to intervene for smooth fuel movement

Truckers protest against a provision in the new penal law re...

Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal DGP, posted as principal Secretary Ayush

Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal Pradesh DGP: Supreme Court to hear his plea against removal on Wednesday

Kundu on Monday had moved the Supreme Court against the stat...

Canadian politics have given space to Khalistani forces: EAM Jaishankar

Canadian politics has given space to Khalistani forces, says S Jaishankar

He expresses concern that these actions are not in the inter...

4 police commandos, 3 soldiers injured in attack by militants in Manipur

4 police commandos, 3 soldiers injured in attack by militants in Manipur

Fresh violence had rocked Manipur on the first day of the Ne...


Cities

View All

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools in Amritsar

To usher in new year, devotees make beeline for Golden Temple

Fog, chill affect normal life, movement of trains, buses in Amritsar

Looking ahead 2024: Amritsar residents expect better sanitary conditions, road infrastructure in New Year

Jallianwala Bagh fast losing its historic character to pace of urbanisation

Lt Gen Nagendra takes command of Chetak Corps

Lt Gen Nagendra Singh takes command of Chetak Corps

Heavy rush at petrol stations in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamsala amid truckers’ strike

People throng petrol stations in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh amid truckers’ strike

A first: Panel working on green energy tariff in Chandigarh

New Year’s Eve: Quarrels keep Chandigarh cops on toes

Mohali: 59 found drunk while driving

96 challaned for drunken driving in Chandigarh

26 trains delayed as fog envelops Delhi; cold wave to continue

26 trains delayed as fog envelops Delhi; cold wave to continue

In Delhi, warmest New Year’s Day in 10 yrs

Fire breaks out at lab in Rohini

Delhi MC delaying handover of sealed shops: BJP

L-G okays pay hike for asst prosecutors

Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Jalandhar: Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Driver, helper injured as tractor-trailer overturns

Gurmukh Sewak Dal performing ‘jora sewa’ at Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan for past 27 years

Jalandhar: AAP leaders promise Rs 18 lakh funds for Harivallabh Committee

Tajpur’s star studded Christmas event triggers controversy

Revellers usher in New Year in high spirits

Revellers usher in New Year in high spirits

Plastic bags still in use as rules go for toss

Rs 50-lakh RT-PCR lab at Civil Hospital in city gathers dust

17 swine flu cases reported so far

Model Town Extension residents oppose ‘proposal’ of food street

Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Patiala: Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Students attend school amid cold weather in Patiala

Patiala police nab 2 gangsters, recover two weapons

Patiala MC collects Rs 21.53 crore in property tax in city

Neeraj Goyal principal of MM Modi college, Patiala