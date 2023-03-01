District tops state in sale of sand from public mining sites

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 28

Ludhiana district has attained the top position in the sale of sand from the public mining sites opened recently, the government has confirmed.

Over 49,000 metric tonnes (MT) of sand had been sold in the first three weeks of the operations to 3,800 consumers at the controlled price, officials have said.

WILL OPEN 150 SITES We will dedicate 150 public mining sites to the people to ensure that each and every consumer gets sand at Rs 5.5 per cubic foot. It will drastically cut down the construction cost being incurred by the common man and demolish the syndicate patronised by the previous rulers in the state for a long time — BHAGWANT MANN, CHIEF MINISTER The Difference The sand was being sold at up to Rs 55 per cubic foot (coarse) and Rs 40 per cubic foot (white) till the opening of public mines in the state. These exorbitant rates had been charged for the past almost a year due to the acute shortage of construction material, especially sand and gravel, following the closure of all mines since the Aam Aadmi Party-led government took over the reins of the state.

While five public mines had been working, another four sites were under preparation and would soon begin operations as well.

Sharing details, a senior government functionary told The Tribune here on Tuesday that as many as 49,116.24 MT of sand had been extracted and provided to 3,800 consumers at the government-fixed Rs 5.5 per cubic foot rate between February 5 and 24.

The maximum sand of 15,762.16 MT had been so far extracted and sold to 1,103 customers from Gorsian Khan Mohammad mine followed by 14,757.04 MT to 1,384 consumers at Jamalpur Laily and Sujatwal, 11,005.52 MT to 798 customers from Dhanasu/ Bhukhri Khburd, 806.8 MT to 73 consumers at Talwandi Kalan, and 442 customers had got 6,784.72 MT of sand from Kannian Hussaini public mining site during the past two weeks.

The sand mines that were being prepared and awaiting consent to begin operations included Chakli Kasab, Kasabaad-1, Kasabaad-2, and Koom Kalan in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population.

While Gorsian Khan Mohammad public mining site was the biggest in Ludhiana spread over 23.1 hectares, Talwandi Kalan sand mine was the smallest over 1.8 hectares. Among others, Jamalpur Laily and Suajtwal mining site was spread over 3.77 hectares, Dhanasu/ Bhukhri Khurd 3.81 hectares, and Kannian Hussaini 4.87 hectares. The under preparation sand mines at Chakli Kasab, Kasabaad-1 and Kasabaad-2 were spread over 10 hectares each and the Koom Kalan public mining site was being prepared over 2.3 hectares of area.

Not only the sand was available at Rs 5.5 per cubic foot at the public mines, this has also drastically slashed the prices in the open market, which had been on a sky high for the past almost a year, the dealers in construction material have revealed.

This has given a sigh of relief to the consumers, who were till the opening of the public mines, were forced to shell out up to 10 times of the controlled rate for the sand, which is a basic ingredient in the construction material.

“We have appointed an executive engineer-rank officer as in-charge of each public mine, which has also been put under the 24x7 surveillance through CCTVs to ensure transparent operations and avert any possibility of unfair trade practice,” the functionary revealed, while informing that the public mines were operational between 7 am and 5 pm daily. This timing will be further enhanced from April 1 when the operations will be carried out from 6 am to 7 pm daily till September 30 every year.

Among other districts, Fazilka had so far sold 38,694.31 MT of sand to 3,816 consumers, followed by 104.84 MT to 20 customers in Mohali, 20,216.22 MT to 1,827 in Tarn Taran, 27,500.76 MT to 2,813 in Ropar, 40,688.34 MT to 5,190 in Nawanshahr and 10,992.4 MT of sand had so far been extracted and sold to 836 consumers in Jalandhar.

With this, as many as 1,87,313.11 MT of sand had been extracted and sold to 18,302 customers at the public mine sites opened across the state during the past three weeks.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had opened 16 sand mining sites across the state from Gorsian Khan Mohammad site in the district on February 5 while another 17 sites had been made operational on February 17.