District TT tourney from Nov 17

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, November 9
The Ludhiana District Table Tennis Association (LDTTA) will organise the District Table Tennis Championship for boys and girls U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19, men and women singles besides veterans’ (men) singles plus 39, plus 49 and women singles plus 39 years here at Shastri Hall near Guru Nanak Stadium from November 17 to 19.
Players for U-9 born on or after January 1, 2015, U-11 born on or after January 1, 2013, U-13 born on or after January 1, 2011, U-15 born on or after January 1, 2009, U-17 born on or after January 1, 2007 and those U-19 born on or after January 1, 2005 are eligible.
Manmeet Singh, honorary secretary, LDTTA said entries close on November 15. Besides a small entrance fee they have been asked to bring their birth certificates in original for age verification.
