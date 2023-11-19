district TT Tourney: Priyanka, Jasmeen and Yashvi romp home champions in girls U-13, 15 and 17 sections

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 18

Priyanka, Jasmeen and Yashvi scripted victories to win titles in the girls’ U-13, 15 and 17 sections, respectively on the second and penultimate day of the Ludhiana District Table Tennis Tournament being held at the Shastri Hall near Guru Nanak Stadium here on Saturday.

In the final (U-13), Priyanka quelled a strong challenge from her opponent Guryanshi before winning it 11-9, 7-11, 11-8 and 11-7 while in the U-15 category, Jasmeen came out triumphant when she defeated Priyanka 11-9, 8-11, 11-7 and 11-8. However, in the U-17 group, Yashvi proved too good for Jasmeen as she won it straight sets 11-9, 11-8 and 11-8.

Likewise, in the boys’ section, Divit emerged winner in the U-13 section and Raghav wrapped up the title in the U-15 group while Prabhjot Singh lifted the title in the U-17 category.The final in the U-13, between Divit and Kavid was a one-sided affair as the former won it without being challenged 11-7, 11-6 and 11-9.

In the boys’ U-15 section, Raghav prevailed over Anshuman 11-8, 11-6, 9-11 and 11-7 to lay his hands on winners’ trophy whereas in the U-17 category, Prabhjot Singh toiled it hard to edge out his spirited opponent Raghav whom he beat in five sets 11-9, 11-9, 8-11, 7-11 and 13-11 to clinch the title.