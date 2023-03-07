District weightlifting championship on March 10,11

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 6

The 39th edition of District Ludhiana Weightlifting Championship will be organised by the District Weightlifting Association here at Ludhiana Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Club, Rakh Bagh, on March 10 and 11.

Parvesh Chander Sharma, Commonwealth Games gold medallist and honorary general secretary of the association, said competition would start on March 10 from 10 am onwards after completing the body weight exercise.

Ravinder Singh, District Sports Officer, will inaugurate the championship while Arjuna awardee Tara Singh will be the chief guest at the prize distribution function, said Sharma.