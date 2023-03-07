District weightlifting championship on March 10,11

Ludhiana, March 6
The 39th edition of District Ludhiana Weightlifting Championship will be organised by the District Weightlifting Association here at Ludhiana Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Club, Rakh Bagh, on March 10 and 11.
Parvesh Chander Sharma, Commonwealth Games gold medallist and honorary general secretary of the association, said competition would start on March 10 from 10 am onwards after completing the body weight exercise.
Ravinder Singh, District Sports Officer, will inaugurate the championship while Arjuna awardee Tara Singh will be the chief guest at the prize distribution function, said Sharma.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India
Bid to push more exports to India, take forward Indo-Pacific...
Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt
The accused allegedly is forcing her to pay up Rs 5 crore to...
Rio, Sangma to take oath as CMs of two NE states on Tuesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Sh...
Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US
The crash in a residential area of Lindenhurst that missed h...