Diversified diet being supplied to all anganwadi centres: Doraha CDPO

Our Correspondent

Doraha, May 8

As per instructions received from the Department of Social Security and Women and Child Development, Punjab, and under the directions of District Programme Officer, Ludhiana, diversified and multi-nutritive diet is being supplied to each and every anganwadi centre of the Doraha block by Child Development Project Office, Doraha. The food items include wheat flour, pre-mix khichdi, gram flour, sugar, murmure and ghee.

Doraha Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Rahul Arora said most of the food items under the supplementary nutrition programme of the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) are now being supplied through Markfed in the state.

The food items are being sent by the block office to anganwadi centres after taking into account the quality and quantity standards prescribed under the Poshan Abhiyan Scheme run by the Government of India, the CDPO added.

In adherence to the objectives of Poshan Abhiyan, the office is making vigorous efforts to introduce a diversified and multi-nutritive diet, comprising all micro and macro nutrients essential to maintain and upgrade the over-all nutritional status of eligible beneficiaries mainly children below the age of six years, pregnant women, lactating mothers and adolescent girls aged 14 to 18 years availing the services of anganwadi centres.

The CDPO added that anganwadi workers are duty-bound to carry out the activity of home-visit of each beneficiary of their survey areas and ensure full attendance of children aged 3 to 6 years enrolled at anganwadi centres and to provide them hot-cooked meal according to the menu prescribed by the department.

He added that for beneficiaries of less than three years of age, pregnant women, lactating mothers, adolescent girls aged from 14 to 18 years, necessary instructions have already been given to anganwadi workers for the disbursal of feed to every household covered in their survey.

For transparency and proper monitoring at the grass-root level, instructions have been given to all anganwadi workers to carry out the process of food distribution in coordination with village panchayats, local community members and other representatives of different departments engaged with the activities of ICDS.

Talking about the ‘Poshan Tracker App’, the CDPO said it provides a 360-degree view of the activities of an anganwadi centre, the service deliveries of workers and complete beneficiary management for pregnant women, lactating mothers and children.

He added that 94.78 per cent of the work of uploading and verifying the data of each ICDS beneficiary of Doraha had been completed.

Data of 94.78% beneficiaries uploaded

Doraha Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Rahul Arora said 94.78 per cent of the work of uploading and verifying the data of each Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) beneficiary of Doraha had been completed.