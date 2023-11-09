Diwali celebrations

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: SDP Senior Secondary School (Hazuri Road), along with SDP Senior Secondary School (Basti Jodhewal) and Shri Om Prakash Gupta SDP Model Senior Secondary School (Quilla Mohalla) celebrated Diwali jointly on the premises of SDP College for Women. Students presented a host of cultural performances, including bhangra , pop dance, mimicry ,mime, group dance ,solo dance and mehfil-e-kawali. The festivities began with singing of bhajans. Choreography based on mythology was the main attraction as it left the audience spellbound. Balraj Kumar Bhasin was the chief guest on the closing session. He said such activities help in celebrating the rich culture of India. He also presented awards to extraordinary students.

Earthen lamps exhibition

An exhibition-cum-sale of earthen lamps was organised at Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road (Ludhiana). The lamps were prepared by young persons with intellectual disabilities from the skill development and rehabilitation centre and production unit of Ambuja Manovikas Kendra. The centre is being run by the Ambuja Cement Foundation and the Cipla Foundation at Saloura village in Ropar district. It currently has more than 100 special students enrolled . Beautiful earthen lamps were prepared by these creative students and they sold like hot cakes. Students and teachers from all classes purchased enough to support the students of the centre financially.

Felicitation ceremony

Dignitaries during a felicitation function. Tribune photo

BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School organised a felicitation ceremony for three alumnae of the school who cleared the PCS Judicial examination this year with flying colours. The event celebrated the remarkable accomplishments of Aanchal Dhir, Kayuri Kataria and Rupali Gupta, who have cleared the exam, The event reflected pride in the success of its alumni and encouraged students to follow in their footsteps.

Sahibveer shines in Martial arts

A student of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road (Ludhiana), won the first position in a martial arts event. Sahibveer Singh a student of Class X won the first position in Gatka fight competition organised by Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Welfare Club in village Mohi.Twelve contesatants participated in the event.

