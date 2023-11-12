Diwali Celebrations

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: University Institute of Laws in collaboration with University Business School, Panjab University Regional Centre (PURC), Ludhiana, organised an event, ‘Ujjwal: carnival of lights’, to celebrate the auspicious festival of Diwali, together. The event was conducted under the guidance of PURC Director Aman Amrit Cheema and was convened by Dr Vaishali Thakur, Dr Rajni Bagga, Sumanpreet Kaur and Homa. The event started with a ramp walk competition. Harsh Sambi, Simranpreet Singh and Gurleen Kaur bagged the titles of ‘noor-e-Diwali’, ‘shaan-e-Diwali’ and ‘sarvashreshth poshak,’ respectively. They were gifted diyas made by specially-abled children of the Ashirwad NGO.

Green Diwali campaign

NSS Unit of Gujranwala Guru Nanak Institute of Management and Technology (GGNIMT), Civil lines, Ludhiana, in association with the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, organised a “green Diwali campaign” on its campus today. The objectives of the campaign were to adopt eco-friendly local products like diyas, candles, etc. and to encourage people to celebrate a plastic free, eco-friendly, “green Diwali.” The students and faculty members pledged their commitment to the “swachh Diwali shubh Diwali” campaign. They also vowed to shun single-use plastic. Prof Manjit Singh Chhabra, Director, GGNIMT shared the importance of celebrating an eco-friendly Diwali.

Awareness on Festival of Lights

Eco Club of BCM College of Education, in collaboration with Municipal Corporation(MC), Ludhiana, organised an awareness programme on “swachh Diwali and shubh Diwali” to sensitise their students to environmental concerns like air pollution, smog, ecological imbalance, outbreak of diseases, etc. Resource person of the day, Anju, Community Facilitator for Zone B, MC, Ludhiana encouraged the students to ‘say no to plastics’ by making them aware about non-biodegradable waste. Dr Mamminder Kaur, associate professor, thanked Anju and inspired everyone to buy decorative items like diyas and wall hangings from local artisans, to help make Diwali happy for all fellowmen.

Kartar Singh sarabha remembered

Malwa Central College of Education for Women hosted an event in memory of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha. The aim of the event was to instil a sense of patriotism and pride amongst students, thereby encouraging them to learn from the journey of this national hero. The college organised a poem recitation and declamation competition on the theme of ‘patriotism’ and ‘youth against drugs.’ Associate Professor Tripta, highlighted the contribution of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha in the freedom struggle for independence.

National Education Day

Language Clubs of GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, organised an extension lecture on “innovative learning for a sustainable future” to commemorate National Education Day. This day is celebrated every year on November 11 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education Minister of independent India. The lecture was organised under the faculty exchange programme and Dr Gurwinder Singh from Punjabi Department of GHG Harparkash College of Education, Sidhwan Khurd, was the resource person for the event. While interacting with the faculty and students, he highlighted Azad’s contribution to the education system of independent India.

