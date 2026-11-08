Diwali gift: Ludhiana police return 700 stolen, lost mobiles to owners

On the eve of Diwali, the Ludhiana police have given residents a unique gift. They returned 700 lost and stolen mobile phones, recovered through swift action, to their owners.

Additional CP Rupinder Singh, DCP (Crime) Harpal Singh, Additional DCP (Crime) Rupinder Bhatti and other officials handed over the recovered mobiles to their owners.

They said in these times, a mobile is far more than a means of communication. It holds precious memories linked to people’s lives, photographs of family and friends, important documents and contact numbers. When a phone is lost or stolen, the owner suffers not only a financial loss but also the pain of losing personal data and cherished memories. Keeping the same in mind, the police team launched a special drive to recover the mobiles.

Police officials said people were delighted to get their phones back on Diwali eve.