Djibouti envoy wants to strengthen academic ties between 2 countries

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 18

In a bid to discuss potential areas of collaboration and mutual cooperation, the ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti, Isse Abdillahi Assoweh, met Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, on the campus recently.

The ambassador was accompanied by his wife as well as Dr Swapan Chanana, unit head, Punjab College of Technical Education, Ludhiana, Dr Shammi Kapoor, PAU Registrar, and Dr Vishal Bector, Associate Director (Institution Relations), PAU.

Highlighting the institution’s contributions to agriculture, Dr Gosal apprised the ambassador that the PAU had been the driving force behind Green Revolution in the country and it was currently at the forefront of conservation agriculture, apiculture and farm mechanisation.

Dr Gosal outlined potential areas for cooperation, including joint projects, faculty training and degree programmes. The VC also underscored the importance of forging strong academic links between India and Africa and expressed his belief that the two regions could learn a great deal from each other.

The ambassador spelled out a strong interest in deepening the academic ties between the two countries and exploring ways in which his country could benefit from the expertise of the PAU.