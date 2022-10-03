DMCH celebrates as Wander becomes Baba Farid varsity VC

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 1

Managing Society of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) congratulated Dr GS Wander on being appointed as the VC of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot. Secretary, DMCH Managing Society, Prem Kumar Gupta said Dr Wander was the second person from DMCH to be appointed as the VC of BFUHS.