DMCH College of Physiotherapy to offer 50 seats

Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H) is set to commence the new academic session at its College of Physiotherapy, offering an intake of 50 students. The admission process will be conducted through Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), as per the applicable guidelines.

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Located at the Malakpur Bet campus, the College of Physiotherapy is being developed with a strong focus on quality education, practical training and clinical exposure. The college will have dedicated and experienced faculty members, along with a physiotherapy department for in-house training and hands-on learning.

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To strengthen clinical exposure, the college will facilitate internship opportunities across the region, allowing students to gain experience in different physiotherapy settings and understand diverse patient-care requirements.

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Bipin Gupta, secretary, DMCH Managing Society, said that the college is an important step towards strengthening academic offerings in allied healthcare education.

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