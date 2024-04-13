DMCH conducts workshop on hypertension

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 12

Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, in collaboration with City Needs Ludhiana, hosted a workshop on blood pressure measurement with 17 schools from Ludhiana. The workshop aimed to educate the participants on the importance of accurate blood pressure assessment and to dispel common misconceptions surrounding hypertension.

The workshop saw active participation from a diverse array of institutions including DAV Public School, BCM Sr Sec School, Sacred Heart BRS Convent and Arya College for Girls.

Dr Bishav Mohan and Dr Tarun Satija from CMC Hospital provided insights into the prevalent malpractices related to blood pressure measurement and addressed various myths and facts about hypertension.

The highlight of the event was a practical training session led by Dr Ankit, a resident at Hero DMC Heart Institute, which equipped participants with essential skills for accurate blood pressure measurement techniques.

In a gesture of support, DMCH provided blood pressure measuring kits to all participating institutions, encouraging them to conduct screening camps and to promote community health. — TNS

