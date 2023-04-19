DMCH holds CME on 'Decoding genes'

Ludhiana, April 18
A Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme, titled ‘Decoding genes…the journey continues’, was held by the Departments of Molecular Genetics and Biochemistry to commemorate World DNA Day.
Gurpreet Kaur Deo, Special Director General of Police, Community Affairs Division, was the chief guest on the occasion.
The top police official explained the role of molecular genetics in solving complex criminal cases to the point where science helps the police decipher criminals from the innocent accused. Organising chairperson Dr Navjot Bajwa emphasised on the importance of genetic testing.
Delegates from all over India had come to attend the CME and delivered lectures on various topics like ‘Current techniques in molecular diagnostics” by Dr Rajshri Kar, ‘Introduction to sequencing’ by Dr Binita Goswami and ‘How NGS is changing diagnostics: Current scenario’ by Dr Puneet Nigam. The event saw the participation of over 200 delegates and students.
