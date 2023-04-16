DMCH holds seminar on Parkinson's disease

Ludhiana, April 15
The Department of Neurology at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital hosted an interactive seminar to raise awareness and knowledge of Parkinson’s disease on the occasion of World Parkinson’s Day recently. Patients suffering from the disease and their caretakers attended the session.
Professor Dr BS Paul introduced the audience to the deep brain stimulation, or DBS treatment. He said the treatment could be beneficial for people who have had Parkinson’s disease for more than five years, as well as those who are experiencing negative effects of medication.
DMCH principal Dr Sandeep Puri said for people with inactive Parkinson’s disease, frequent physical activity should be part of their daily routines. Dr Gagandeep Singh, Head of Neurology, said common signs and symptoms of the disease include tremors, stiffness of the body and slowness in the activities of everyday life.
Dr Sanjeev Rawat, yoga consultant at DMCH, led a yoga session to show easy breathing exercises that may be done while sitting to help the patient maintain a peaceful mind.
A physical rehabilitation activity was also held to teach attendants how to assist patients to walk better. Patients were instructed to exercise for at least half an hour for five days in a week.
According to Dr Monika Singla, Prof, Neurology, there are no special dietary limitations for Parkinson’s patients, and they should consume fibre and proteins in their diet every day.
