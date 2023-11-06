DMCH hosts National Conclave

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 5

The Department of Community Medicine, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana organised the 4th IAPSM Young Leaders’ National Conclave on November 4 and 5.

“Community medicine physician: expectations, reality and progression” was the theme. With focus on building capacity of community medicine physicians to cope with different problems related to public health.

Dr Anurag Chaudhary, head, Department of Community Medicine and organising chairperson, said “this conference has been organised consecutively for four years to bring together the fraternity and DMCH is proud to host it this year.”

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora said the state and the Central Government have done a lot to improve national health, community medicine and health insurance but there is still scope for improvement, to ensure affordable health facilities for every citizen. He stressed upon the need for participation of all the stakeholders to transform the sector.

Dr Sarit Sharma, professor, Department of Community Medicine and organising co-chairperson said, “This conference is organised to motivate students, to take up leadership roles.”

An attendee said the conference introduced us to various new avenues.