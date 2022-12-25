DMCH, IIT Ropar ink MoU in healthcare research

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 24

Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation and promotion of research in healthcare technologies.

The MoU would be beneficial for exploring clinical trials and research in the field of healthcare and both institutes would work together for various research programs in clinical and engineering aspects of healthcare.

Dr G S Wander, the vice-principal and chairman, R&D at DMCH, said the purpose of the MoU was to implement various cooperative and collaborative activities which would address multidisciplinary Medical, scientific, technological problems and solutions for social benefits.

In his message, professor (Dr) Bishav Mohan said the MoU would identify potential areas of research to explore cooperation and synergy for evidence-based intervention in the field of medical research and further application of these information in the welfare of the general public.