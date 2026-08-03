DMCH to mark Institutional Research Day on August 7

Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) will celebrate Institutional Research Day on August 7 at the Main Auditorium, DMC Medical College campus. The event aims to promote a strong culture of research and scientific innovation among undergraduate and postgraduate students.

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Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General, ICMR, will grace the occasion as the chief guest during the inaugural ceremony. Principal Dr GS Wander said, “Institutional Research Day provides an excellent platform for young researchers to present their scientific work, exchange ideas and develop critical thinking.”

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The celebration will feature a best abstract and e-poster competition for MBBS students, MD/MS residents, and DM/MCh students.