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Home / Ludhiana / DMCH unveils Rs 6-crore scholarship policy

DMCH unveils Rs 6-crore scholarship policy

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:21 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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PAU VC Satbir Singh Gosal, along with officials, unveils the DMCH scheme in Ludhiana on Monday.
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Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Monday unveiled a scholarship policy worth Rs 6 crore for the academic year 2026-27.

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Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), presided over the function at the PAU. He also serves as chairperson, DMC&H Scholarship Committee.

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The policy extends financial support across MBBS, nursing, allied and healthcare, and physiotherapy programmes. It brings together merit, means and employee-ward categories, along with provisions for wards of defence personnel and a scholarship reserved for a single girl child. Annual merit and sports awards for students have also been woven into the framework, ensuring recognition continues well beyond admission.

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Terming the policy a milestone in institutional commitment to deserving students, Gosal said it strengthened the balance between merit and accessibility. He added that talented students, irrespective of financial background, deserved a fair opportunity to pursue quality medical education, and expressed confidence that the scheme will elevate the academic ecosystem of DMCH.

Describing the policy as a reflection of the DMCH’s long-standing philosophy of nurturing talent responsibly, Bipin Gupta, secretary, DMCH Managing Society, credited the vision of the management body for sustaining a transparent and merit-driven process. He said the scholarship framework will continue to evolve with the aspirations of students and the needs of the healthcare sector.

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Calling the initiative a significant step towards strengthening the culture of academic excellence within the institution, Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander, principal, DMCH, and visiting professor, PAU, said the scholarship scheme will encourage healthy competition among students while easing the financial burden on deserving families. He added that such measures are essential to building a generation of truly compassionate and capable doctors.

The scholarship committee, reconstituted with Gosal as the chairperson, includes Mukesh Kumar, treasurer, DMCH Managing Society, as convenor, and Sandeep Kaushal, dean, DMCH, as special advisor. Members drawn from academia, administration and industry lend the committee a balanced and credible character.

The revised policy supersedes all earlier versions and will govern scholarship disbursement for the coming academic session.

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