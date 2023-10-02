DMCH, veterinary university organise cleanliness drives in city

Tribune reporters

Ludhiana, October 1

Mega shramdaan activities were conducted by Dayanand Medical College and Hospital today at Lakkarvala Pul near Pavilion Mall as part of ‘Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath’ initiative for cleanliness.

Principal Dr Sandeep Puri, dean academics Dr Sandeep Kaushal, Dr Bharti Mahajan, professor department of pharmacology, Dr Sonia Singh, professor, department of anatomy, Dr Pranjal Sharma, assistant professor, department of community medicine, Dr Abhra Gosh, department of biochemistry, sanitation coordinator and supervisor from DMCH, along with 15 safai karamcharis and 25 MBBS students participated in the drive and conducted the cleaning programme at the underbridge.

A huge amount of garbage and litter was removed from the site and transported to the municipal dump.

Principal Puri said that our aim to conduct this drive was to raise awareness about cleanliness and hygiene amongst the general public. The presence of such garbage pollutes our environment and badly affects our health.

Meanwhile, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University took part in one-hour shramdhaan for swachhata event: “Ek Tarikh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” in commemoration with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The event was initiated by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and PMO.

The NSS volunteers of varsity cleared garbage and litter from different parts of the institute.

This was a first event under the umbrella of Swachhata Pakhwada to be conducted from 1st October aiming to different cleaning activities to make campus free from plastic pollution and contribute to clean and green India.

Visitors urged to

maintain cleanliness

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot:

Continuing their endeavour to achieve targets in the Swachhata Hi Sewa campaign, in-charges at various government and quasi-government organisations observed cleanliness campaign under ‘Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath’ slogan.

The event was held at Maharaja Duleep Memorial Kothi at Bassian under the supervision of Ludhiana DC Surabhi Malik and Raikot SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli.

Gurjot Singh, in charge at the Kothi, persuaded visitors to maintain cleanliness at places visited by them and at their respective areas. Shaukat Ali at Government Senior Secondary School, Maherna Kalan, said staff led by Principal Davinder Singh visited various village to spread awareness about the significance of cleanliness in curbing diseases and maintaining a healthy atmosphere for living a dignified life.