 DMCH working under scanner, complaint filed : The Tribune India

DMCH working under scanner, complaint filed

SIT forms special investigation team to probe allegations of ‘embezzlement, cheating, forgery’

DMCH working under scanner, complaint filed

Dayanand Medical College & Hospital in Ludhiana. Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Nitn Jain

Ludhiana, March 24

The functioning of the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), a premier 1,326-bed (inclusive of 800 teaching beds) tertiary care teaching hospital, here, has come under scanner with a police complaint alleging “misappropriation of funds, forging documents, account books, records, fudging accounts and cheating the poor patients”.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu, has constituted a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to conduct a thorough probe into the serious allegations and sought a report before proceeding further in the case.

However, the managing society of the leading medical college and hospital, established in 1964, has vehemently denied the allegations as “totally false and baseless”.

In a complaint to the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate, a local resident, Anil Kumar Sachdev, has alleged that the accountant and assistant general manager (finance) in connivance with others were “cheating the poor and needy patients and misappropriating hospital funds while fabricating and forging invoices and records”.

Accusing them of committing offences under Sections 420, 468, 471, 477-A and 120-B of the IPC, the complainant further alleged that the suspects were “cheating and playing fraud” for the past several years not only with the institution but also with the public and patients, majority of whom were poor.

“The suspects in connivance and conspiracy with several others are misappropriating funds and, in turn, cheating and fleecing the government and the poor patients,” Sachdev alleged while also accusing the suspects of “making investments beyond their known financial means”.

The complainant urged the police to register an FIR into the matter to investigate the allegations and punish the suspects as per law.

Confirming the receipt of the complaint, CP Mandeep Singh Sidhu told The Tribune that since the DMCH was a premier referral hospital in the state, a three-member SIT has been formed to probe into the allegations.

“The SIT, comprising JCP (City), DCP (Investigation) and ADCP Operations, will submit the inquiry report within seven days,” Sidhu said while adding that further action would be initiated as per the findings of the probe panel.

DMCH secretary Prem Gupta said: “We have zero tolerance for corruption and wrongdoings. I challenge that not even a small bungling can take place in our institute as there is a three-tier system of audit in place.”

“Some bad elements were behind making such frivolous complaints to further their own interests,” he said.

DMCH accountant Umesh Gupta and AGM (finance) Munish Kalia also denied the allegations while claiming that a “transparent system was in place with regular IT and GST returns being filed as per the proper accounting methods.” They also termed the complaint as “false and baseless”.

From a school to medical college, hospital

Having an imposing complex of modern buildings and equipped with all kinds of modern facilities for providing excellent care to patients and training to undergraduate and postgraduate students, the hospital’s all clinical departments, along with diagnostic laboratories, provide round-the-clock services on its campus.

A retired Captain, Dr Banarsi Dass Soni, had started Arya Medical School from a rented accommodation here in 1934, and in 1936, the management of the medical school was handed over to the Arya Samaj before shifting it to its own building in 1937.

The institution was recognised for the LSMF (Licentiate of the Punjab State Medical Faculty) in 1938 and in 1964, Arya Medical School was made a full-fledged MBBS college by the name of the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

Duly recognised by the Medical Council of India for the MBBS and several specialty and super-specialty courses, and affiliated to the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, as many as 100 students are admitted to the MBBS course every year through NEET.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal Singh suspected to have left for Delhi: Police sources

2
Ludhiana

Khanna police release incriminating videos seized from Gorkha Baba’s mobile, Amritpal’s aides seen training with weapons

3
Punjab

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal sighted at Delhi’s ISBT: Sources

4
Punjab

Uncle ex-cop, Amritpal Singh knew functioning of police force

5
Nation

Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Lok Sabha MP; Congress vows to fight legally, politically

6
Punjab

'Let us surrender', uncle told Amritpal Singh

7
Haryana

Amritpal escape: Haryana minister Anil Vij says Punjab not serious about catching Khalistan sympathiser

8
Punjab

Law and order in control, won’t let Punjab become Afghanistan: Bhagwant Mann

9
Nation

The ordinance Rahul Gandhi trashed could have saved him

10
Nation

Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP, can't contest next 2 Lok Sabha polls if conviction not stayed

Don't Miss

View All
Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story
Trending

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says ‘praying for your speedy recovery’
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says 'praying for your speedy recovery'

Top News

Never asked for foreign intervention, BJP leaders lied in Parliament to divert Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi addresses press after disqualification from LS

Never asked for foreign intervention, BJP leaders lied in Parliament to divert Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi addresses press after disqualification from LS

He said Indian democracy is under threat and examples of it ...

PIL in SC challenges constitutional validity of Section 8(3) of Representation of People Act after Rahul’s disqualification

PIL in Supreme Court challenges 'automatic disqualification' of lawmakers upon conviction and 2-year sentence

The plea is filed by a Kerala-based social activist

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar

Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in K...

Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India

Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India

After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...

Tejashwi Yadav appears before CBI for questioning in land-for-jobs ‘scam’

Tejashwi Yadav appears before CBI for questioning in land-for-jobs 'scam'

Upon his arrival at the CBI headquarters at around 10.30am, ...


Cities

View All

Rajnath Singh visits Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab's Beas, meets chief Dhillon

Rajnath Singh visits Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab's Beas, meets chief Dhillon

Incessant rain, high-velocity winds cause further damage to wheat crop

MC seals 8 shops, collects Rs 22 lakh tax

No breakthrough in Ajnala robbery case

DSGMC asks Akal Takht Jathedar to issue guidelines for carrying Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Admn takes over 351-acre shamlat land in 17 villages

Chandigarh Admn takes over 351-acre shamlat land in 17 villages

Mohali MC clears Rs 190-cr budget with no new taxes

Chandigarh IT Dept overpaid SPIC Rs 1.62 cr in 2015; recover amount: Audit

Mercury dips amid showers in Chandigarh

PGI’s Urology Dept gets nod for cadaver kidney transplant

Delhi receives highest single-day rain in March in 3 years: IMD

Delhi receives highest single-day rain in March in 3 years: IMD

Delhi Police lodge FIR under UAPA over violence at Indian Mission in UK

Amritpal Singh suspected to have left for Delhi: Police sources

Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of Manish Sisodia in CBI’s excise policy case

Poster war: Kejriwal targets Modi

AAP’s power show at Dera Ballan today

AAP’s power show at Dera Ballan today

Amritpal case: 3-day remand for Papalpreet's friend Baljit Kaur

Amritpal Singh's escape: 2 more held for providing bikes

Days after audio clip fiasco, AAP leader Rajiv Bhagat joins BJP

Recruit more safai karamcharis: Unions to Jalandhar MC Commissioner

Estimated budget of ~1,062 cr unanimously approved by MC

Estimated budget of Rs 1,062 cr unanimously approved by MC

Mayor commends councillors for working unitedly for city

Pvt school student alleges molestation by principal

Police freeze drug peddlers' properties worth Rs 1.63 crore

STF arrests 4 smugglers with 2.23 kg of heroin

Rain flattens wheat crop, farmers on edge

Rain flattens wheat crop, farmers on edge

Pbi varsity students, staff stage protest at constituent colleges

Two arrested with stolen motorcycle

5 cellphones seized from jail

1,129 students get degrees