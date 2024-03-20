DMCH’s gynae professor Dr Suman Puri awarded

Ludhiana, March 19
Dr Suman Puri, professor and dean of the Unit of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, has been honoured with the ‘Legendary Award’. She received the award representing the Punjab Chapter of the Indian Association of Gynaecology Endoscopists at the National Conference of Indian Association of Gynaecology Endoscopists held in Varanasi recently.
