Dnipro University of Technology’s international conference

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: City-based principal Dr Davinder Singh Chhina participated in the online international scientific conference, organised by Dnipro University of Technology (DUT), Dnipro, Ukraine. He spoke on the topic, ‘Challenges and opportunities in education; role of digital education and scope of online learning,’ during the conference. Addressing 17 scholars from various institutions, Dr Chhina stressed on the further development of learning solutions for the vulnerable and marginalised sections of students across the globe.

Manav Rachna International School

Manav Rachna International School solemnised its annual function, tagged as ‘Exuberance 2022,’ on Saturday. Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Rishi Pal Singh was the chief guest on the occasion. In addition to cultural events, the annual report of the session was also released by the students.

Sat Paul Mittal School

Sat Paul Mittal School held its annual function. Bipin Gupta, Vice-chairman, Governing Council of the school, was also present during the celebrations. A nukkad natak was also performed, which gave the message that self-cleanliness alone is not enough, one should also be conscious about one’s environment and country.