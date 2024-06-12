Do not transplant paddy before June 20, says PAU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 11

Cautioning farmers against transplanting paddy before June 20, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU, observed that the receding water table was proving to be a catastrophe for the state’s ecosystem. He called upon the field-level scientists to be readily available at the farmers’ disposal in the scorching heat as well as work round-the-clock and put in best efforts to bring maximum area under the university developed less water consuming and early maturing ‘PR’ varieties.

Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, Director of Research, advocated transplanting of PR 131, PR 129, PR 128, PR 121, PR 122, PR 114 and PR 113 from June 20, and, PR 126, PR 127, PR 130 and HKR 147 from June 25 onwards. Since PR 126 matures early and facilitates timely sowing of potato, peas or berseem crops, the transplanting of PR 126 can be done upto July 20, he advised.

“Farmers should refrain from transplanting paddy before the scheduled date to reduce the load on underground water,” urged Dr GS Mangat, Additional Director of Research (Agriculture).

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.