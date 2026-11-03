Do-or-die battle for ticket aspirants: Show of strength at Rahul Gandhi’s Sangrur rally

It is a do-or-die moment for Congress ticket aspirants in Ludhiana as party leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a mega rally in Sangrur tomorrow.

With the rally emerging as a test of their organisational strength and popularity, aspiring candidates from both rural and urban constituencies are leaving no stone unturned to mobilise supporters, arranging buses and private vehicles and holding meetings to ensure maximum participation.

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According to sources, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) has asked constituency in-charges and senior leaders to bring at least 1,000 people each to the rally. Observers will be deployed along the route to monitor participation and maintain a record of the number of people mobilised from each constituency.

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“They have been asked to provide details of the buses and private vehicles being arranged to ferry people to Sangrur. Observers will be stationed along the route to keep track of participation from every constituency. After all, ticket allocation by the high command will also depend on performance and the ability to demonstrate strength,” a Congress leader said.

Talking to The Tribune, Kuldip Vaid, a leader from the Gill constituency, said he was taking more than 1,100 people from the area to Sangrur in buses and private vehicles.

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Rural constituencies, including Dakha, Raikot, Jagraon, Sahnewal and Gill, are also mobilising at least 1,000 people each. “At least 20 private buses and 30 other vehicles are being arranged from each rural constituency. All halka in-charges are making every effort to ensure maximum participation and make the rally a major success,” Vaid said.

The contest for demonstrating strength appears particularly intense in Atam Nagar, where several ticket aspirants are competing to mobilise the largest crowd. Kamaljit Karwal, Simarjit Bains and industrialist JS Thukral are all gearing up to bring a sizeable number of supporters to the rally in an effort to strengthen their claims for the party ticket.

While Karwal is associated with Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Bains shares a good rapport with Punjab Congress president Raja Warring. Thukral, meanwhile, is another aspirant representing the industrial sector.

Another Congress leader, Ishwarjot Cheema, said the electoral battle had already begun and the party was confident of its prospects.

“Tomorrow’s San 1,000 supporters each: Congress aspirants gear up for Rahul Gandhi’s Sangrur rallygrur rally will be a game changer,” he said.