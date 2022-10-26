Doctor assaulted in Ludhiana Civil Hospital, 3 booked

Ludhiana, October 25
A case of misbehaviour with on-duty medical officer was also reported in city.
Five people, reportedly in an inebriated state, used abusive language and tried to break the doors of the Emergency Medical Officer duty room at Civil Hospital at midnight. When the on-duty doctor tried to tell them about the procedure, they grabbed him from shirt, bit his hand and pushed him. The police personnel and security guard intervened and in the scuffle the miscreants suffered a few minor injuries.
Dr Charan Kamal Ladhar, district forensic expert, also PCMSA state executive member intervened and a police complaint was lodged.
A FIR was registered against three accused namely Sohan Singh of SBS Nagar, Rajvir Singh of Cheema village and Sandeep of GGS Nagar.
As many as 96 medico-legal reports (MLR) were registered at the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, on Diwali.
