Doc cycles 3,650-km from Srinagar to Kanyakumari in 14 days, honoured

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 22

Dr Pawan Dhingra, an orthopaedic surgeon by profession, running a hospital here, was felicitated by the Bhagwan Mahavir Sewa Sansthan at a function organised at Jain Sathanak, Civil Lines, on Tuesday.

Dhingra was honoured on completing 3,650 km multiday staged format supportive cycle race from Srinagar to Kanyakumari between February 25 and March 10. The race was conducted by the World Ultra Cycling Association (WUCA) for the first time in India in collaboration with Isuzu Motors in the age group of above 50 years.

Dhingra addressed a press conference prior to his felicitation wherein he said the mission was Swachh Bharat, save the girl child and stop violence against medical professionals, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

Sharing his experience, Pawan said at start, temperature was 0 degrees and varied up to 40 degrees Celsius in Maharashtra with more of humidity and winds in Tamil Nadu.

“The journey was more joyful than destination varying from snow covered mountains to rolling terrain crossing many forests and high tech cities of Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Highways were so good that you never feel tired and get bored,” he said.

He thanked the Ministry for Road Transport and Highways for its cooperation in accomplishing the race.

Ready for France event

Dr Dhingra has done around 9,000 km cycling within 6 years in around 145 cycling events in 20 states of India and abroad which includes 32 super randonneurs titles, two 1,000 km, four 1,200 km , one 1,400 km (Delhi-Nepal), 3 SR (5 days), 1 SR (6 days) G2g 1,460 km (6 days) records under his belt. He is going to France in August this year to take part in the 1,200 km PBP cycling event.