Docs stretch it out on Yoga Day

Ludhiana, June 22
International Yoga Day was celebrated by the staff and doctors of SPS Hospitals, Ludhiana, on Wednesday. The event was organised by Managing Director Jai Singh Sandhu.
Deputy Director Dr Sunil Katyal said yoga exercises have been practised in the country since ancient times to keep the body and mind healthy. Dr Shefali Sood, consultant, gynaecology, said pregnant women can also do yoga exercises as per the advice of a doctor. Dr Manmeet Kaur told the audience about the advantages of yoga.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
STATE VISIT: Narendra Modi, Joe Biden hail new era for ties amid flurry of deals
Pacts on chips, minerals, technology, space and defence
PM Narendra Modi calls for action against sponsors of terrorism in his address to UN Congress
Modi said that more than two decades after 9/11 and more tha...
STATE VISIT: US to offer in-country renewal of H-1B
Indian professionals working in US won’t have to travel over...