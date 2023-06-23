Docs stretch it out on Yoga Day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 22

International Yoga Day was celebrated by the staff and doctors of SPS Hospitals, Ludhiana, on Wednesday. The event was organised by Managing Director Jai Singh Sandhu.

Deputy Director Dr Sunil Katyal said yoga exercises have been practised in the country since ancient times to keep the body and mind healthy. Dr Shefali Sood, consultant, gynaecology, said pregnant women can also do yoga exercises as per the advice of a doctor. Dr Manmeet Kaur told the audience about the advantages of yoga.