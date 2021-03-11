Doctor booked for sexually harassing receptionist

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 30

A doctor of Bhalla Hospital at Daad village was booked by the Sadar police station after he sexually harassed a receptionist of the hospital.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar Bhalla.

The complainant told the police that she had been working as a receptionist at the hospital. Yesterday, Dr Sanjay called her to his room and when she came, he held her tightly and attempted physical exploitation.

“The doctor asked me for sexual favours. When I refused, he turned furious and attempted to rape me in his room but I managed to save myself and left the place. Afterwards, I called the police and lodged a complaint against the accused,” the victim alleged.

She told the police that the accused had a bad reputation as had also tried to rape another hospital employee in the past.

Investigating officer ASI Kulwant Singh said after recording the statement of the victim, a case was lodged against the doctor. He said raids were being conducted to nab the accused.