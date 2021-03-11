Doctors, programme officers to attend OPD at Ludhiana district hospitals

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 20

Acute shortage of doctors in the government sector is an open secret. Instead of making new appointments, the government has come up with an alternative solution to overcome this shortage. A letter has been shot to all Civil Surgeons and Medical Superintendents of the state mentioning that from now onwards, all senior doctors and programme officers posted in the district, who exclusively do administrative work, will now be going to OPD at the district hospital concerned for three hours (8 am to 11 am) every day and provide their expert services to patients.

The government is preparing to start the new recruitment process. This can be a makeshift arrangement to tide over the crisis. There is no doubt that it will prove an extra load on doctors. Only the coming time will tell how they manage to cope up with the situation. Dr SP Singh, Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana

After these orders, a voice of dissent can be heard from officials concerned. One of the official, who wished not to be named, said this would be an extra burden on senior doctors and programme officers. “If we go for two hours for the OPD every day then our work back at the office will suffer. It will be an extra work load on us,” he said.

The Ludhiana Civil Surgeon, Dr SP Singh, when contacted in this regard said, “The government is preparing to start the new recruitment process. This can be a makeshift arrangement to tide over the crisis.”

“Now that summers are here, the threat of water and vector-borne diseases looms large. Amidst this, such an arrangement can be helpful and be an advantage for patients as they will get treatment from experts,” he said.

He further added, “There is no doubt that it will prove an extra load on doctors. Only the coming time will tell how they manage to cope up with the situation.”

The letter issued by the Director, Health and Family Welfare, Dr GB Singh, mentions that according to the orders of the Health and Family Welfare Minister, Assistant Civil Surgeon, Deputy Medical Commissioner, District Immunisation Officer, District Family Planning Officer, Deputy District Health Officer and other district- level officers will attend the OPD at their respective district hospitals for three hours from 8 am and 11 am every day.