Dogs poisoned to death in Khanna

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, May 19
Several dogs were found poisoned to death in Kehar Singh Colony on the Lalheri road in Khanna here today. Someone reportedly fed them laddoos laced with poison. Carcasses of five dogs were recovered from the area.
Additional SHO Mandip Kaur, who visited the site, said the carcasses of five dogs were recovered and sent for post-mortem examination. Though
residents claimed that over 20 dogs died, the exact number was yet to be established.
Kaur said the CCTV cameras in the locality were being examined to get a clue about the miscreants who committed the barbaric act.
Ashok Sharma, a local resident, said around 20 dogs were roaming in the neighbourhood till Thursday. They suddenly disappeared today. So far, five carcasses have been recovered. Residents said since morning, a number of dogs were exhibiting unusual behaviour. Some of them were vomiting and suddenly died.
“It could be the handiwork of someone who might be considering these stray dogs as a nuisance. This is not tolerable and action should be taken against the guilty,” said Ashok.
On the complaint of Ashok, the police have registered a case against unidentified persons under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
Khanna resident was held for poisoning 2 dogs in 2020
In September 2020, the Khanna police arrested Ajay Kumar Bector of Krishna Nagar on the charges of poisoning two stray dogs to death. The stray dogs in Krishna Nagar and Gulmohar Nagar of Khanna were found dead under mysterious circumstances, while several others had fallen ill as the accused had mixed poison meant for killing pests in some eatables.
Cops check CCTVs
