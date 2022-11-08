Don't burn stubble from 2-4 pm, farmers urged

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, November 7

A joint appeal by parents, students and drivers of school vans is making rounds on social media. Farmers have been urged to dissuade from burning stubble from 2 pm to 4 pm, when school buses ferry students to their homes.

Jaswinder Singh, who drives a school van of GTB School in Doraha, said farmers resort to stubble burning as and when they feel convenient.

“We as drivers are answerable to hundreds of parents whose children are travelling in our vehicles. Many times winds divert smoke towards link roads, due to which visibility is reduced,” said Bachittar Singh, who drives a van of Mount International School.

“In such a situation, the driver has two options either to pass through the thick smoke or wait. The former may prove hazardous. Otherwise, the children get late and their parents start calling us. Both options are problematic. We request the farmers not to burn stubble between 2 and 4 pm as school and college vans and buses ply during this period,” the driver said.

“A number of mishaps have occurred due to stubble burning in the past. We request the farmers not to burn stubble when the children return from school,” said the mother of a student.