'Don't dump waste, religious material into Sidhwan Canal'

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 16

To make an appeal to the people to stop throwing waste and religious material in Sidhwan Canal, the Municipal Corporation (MC) organised a workshop on astrological remedies at Circuit House, Ludhiana, on Thursday. The workshop was organised in association of different NGOs, members of temple committees and a group of astrologers.

MC Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon presided over the workshop, organised in association with City Needs, an NGO, Jyotish Jagriti Sangh, Marshal Aid NGO and Lets Clean Ludhiana Foundation. The MC has recently cleaned major portion of the canal within city limits, said Sekhon.

Appreciating MC’s efforts for cleaning the canal, the astrologers said dumping of waste, especially plastic in the water bodies will not serve any purpose, rather it will result in health issues among the residents and their family members.

Astrologers, including Jagmohan Mahajan, Rajan Sharma and others, stated that apart from dumping the religious material or any other item in the water bodies, there are other remedies too, which can be followed by residents for their welfare. “The religious material including flowers etc can be disposed of by burning them as per rituals. The ‘hawan ash’ can be used in flower pots etc,” the astrologers said.

Varinder Mittal from Durga Mata Mandir Trust,also volunteered for providing a space to keep the idols in their temple.