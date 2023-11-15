Don't fall prey to agents: PROA president

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 14

Newly elected state president of the Punjab Revenue Officers Association (PROA) Sukhcharanjit Singh Channi has called upon residents of the state to approach tehsildars and naib tehsildars of their respective areas directly for redressal of any issues instead of falling prey to middlemen and agents.

While talking to The Tribune after a brief felicitation function at his office here on Tuesday, Channi claimed that the PROA, since its inception had been opposing corrupt malpractices taking place in the state with alleged connivance of illegal agents and middlemen.

“Never in the past we supported any type of corrupt malpractice, either adopted by our members or by any of the government officials,” said Channi, maintaining that the association does not mean to work in confrontation with the government.

Channi claimed that revenue officers had always remained the backbone of the state government, irrespective of the political party in the regime. “Like any other organised section of government personnel we do resort to our democratic right to protest to get our genuine demands but we never exploited this right to coerce the government unnecessarily,” said Channi recollecting that the outfit always preferred table talks to agitation.

Regretting that successive governments had failed to comprehend their genuine demands for decades, Channi said he would soon seek an appointment with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann or senior functionaries designated by the CM for discussing long pending demands of revenue officers.

Channi was elected president during an election meeting held at Zirakpur on Monday night.

