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Home / Ludhiana / Don’t fall prey to cyber criminals offering to adjust inflated power bills, Ludhiana residents told

Don’t fall prey to cyber criminals offering to adjust inflated power bills, Ludhiana residents told

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:30 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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If anyone receives fraud calls, they should inform the cyber police or call at toll free number 1930, a cyber police official said in a video message. File
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The Ludhiana police have issued an advisory asking people to stay alert as cyber criminals have devised a new way to dupe the people. The miscreants have started targeting random people on the pretext of adjusting the inflated electricity bills received in recent months.

Cyber wing officials of the Police Commissionerate, Ludhiana, have urged the people to report the matter to the police and do not share any personal details. Sharing personal details or clicking on any suspicious links, sent by such miscreants, may compromise their financial apps and they might lose their hard-earned money.

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The Ludhiana police have also shared a video message on its social media handles to spread awareness so that people should not fall prey to the fraudsters.

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Despite the state government’s assurance that inflated electricity bills issued during the meter readers’ strike between April and July will be corrected and eligible consumers would not lose the benefit of 300 free units, hundreds of consumers in the state continue to face inflated provisional or N-code bills. The issue has affected consumers who received bills covering over three months, with several claiming that the amounts are far higher than their usual consumption. Consumers said despite approaching Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) offices for corrections, they were being told to pay the billed amount first and wait for adjustments in subsequent billing cycles.

“We have been receiving complaints that some fraudsters are making calls to people in the state by posing themselves as employees of the PSPCL, attempting to get personal details such as mobile OTP and other ID proofs of the consumers. They also share suspicious links with the people, telling them to click on the same and follow steps to ensure adjustment or refund of inflated bills. Once people click on the links, control of financial apps go into the hands of the cyber criminals. Sharing OTP also leads to withdrawal of money from their accounts. If anyone receives such calls, they should inform the cyber police or call at toll free number 1930”, a cyber police official said in a video message.

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Vinay Rani, a housewife from Ludhiana, said she had received a call from an unidentified number and the caller asked to share OTP received on her mobile number and click on a link shared on her WhatsApp number for adjusting inflated electricity bills. Since she was aware of the cyber fraud, she disconnected the call and refused to share the OTP.

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