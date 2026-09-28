Don’t let Bhagat Singh’s flame die even if you have to light it with your blood: Punjab CM Mann to youth at ‘Jashn-e-Inquilab’

“Ishq karna sab ka paidaishi haq hai, kyun na is baar watan ki sarzameen ko mehboob bana liya jaye” — with this couplet on Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann began his address at ‘Jashn-e-Inquilab’, an event organised in memory of the martyr at the PAU grounds here on Monday evening.

Thousands of people came from far-off villages to attend the event, which was organised by the state government in memory of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The grounds were jam-packed.

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Addressing the gathering, Mann said the soul of Shaheed Bhagat Singh must be at peace today as he was being remembered by people who truly value his ideology.

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Taking a dig at opposition parties, the CM said Bhagat Singh’s soul might also be wondering whether he sacrificed his life for a country where corruption and dishonesty prevail. However, he said the AAP government had brought about a change in its four-and-a-half-year tenure and much more still needs to be done selflessly.

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He said that when the AAP government took oath on March 16, 2022, the ceremony could have been held at Raj Bhavan or any other comfortable venue, but it chose to begin its tenure from the martyr’s village by seeking his blessings.

Addressing the youth, Mann urged them not to let the flame of Bhagat Singh’s legacy die out, even if it required lighting it with their blood.

The CM said that elderly citizens feel the British were comparatively better than present governments as, at least during their rule, people had the right to hire lawyers, whereas in the present scenario even that was not allowed due to the autocratic approach of the government.

Mann said that during the AAP government’s four-and-a-half-year tenure, there had been a significant change in thinking, adding that the government had dedicated itself to Bhagat Singh’s ideology.

He said Punjab’s school education system, which was ranked 27th earlier, has now reached the number one position. He also claimed that 1,100 Aam Aadmi Clinics have been opened across Punjab, where 5.5 crore people have availed treatment without paying bills or testing fees. Free electricity is also being provided, he said.

“All this is happening because our intentions are clear. There is still a lot left to be done, and we cannot accomplish the task without the support of youth and Punjabis,” Mann said.

Meanwhile, Sukhpal Singh Khaira criticised Monday’s event in Ludhiana in a post on X: “Ludhiana city is badly choked today. Even serious patients are suffering as ambulances are stuck in traffic jams because of Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s birthday celebrations by the @BhagwantMann government. I believe the @AamAadmiParty government is spending Rs 9-10 crore today on the celebrations, including top singers, massive pandals and special non-vegetarian food served to VVIP guests like @ArvindKejriwal, @msisodia & Co, besides other futile expenditure. I’m sure the soul of Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji must be cursing these fake revolutionaries for squandering public money on such a non-productive event, besides causing harassment to commuters and local residents. What is the point of hanging his pictures all around if you don’t believe an iota of his ideology?”