Don't panic, stay vigilant over possible Covid threat: MP Arora to residents

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 23

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora has asked local residents not to panic but stay vigilant over rising concern of Omicron subvariant BF.7, which has caused a surge in Covid cases in China.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said the people should remain vigilant and follow all guidelines being issued by the state government.

“One should avoid visiting crowded places and huge gatherings,” he advised and urged the residents to exercise Covid-appropriate behaviour by wearing face masks, maintaining hand hygiene and adhering to social distancing.

He also urged them to get themselves fully vaccinated and also take booster dose, if not taken so far.

The MP said the state government was keeping a strict watch on the overall situation and taking all preventive measures to avoid any exigency arising out of the possible Covid threat. He said the situation was under control in the state so far.