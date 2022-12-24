Don't panic, stay vigilant over possible Covid threat: MP Arora to residents

Ludhiana, December 23
Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora has asked local residents not to panic but stay vigilant over rising concern of Omicron subvariant BF.7, which has caused a surge in Covid cases in China.
In a statement issued here on Friday, he said the people should remain vigilant and follow all guidelines being issued by the state government.
“One should avoid visiting crowded places and huge gatherings,” he advised and urged the residents to exercise Covid-appropriate behaviour by wearing face masks, maintaining hand hygiene and adhering to social distancing.
He also urged them to get themselves fully vaccinated and also take booster dose, if not taken so far.
The MP said the state government was keeping a strict watch on the overall situation and taking all preventive measures to avoid any exigency arising out of the possible Covid threat. He said the situation was under control in the state so far.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...