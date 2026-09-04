Don’t panic, take necessary precautions to stay safe from swine flu, says Ludhiana Civil Surgeon

Raising awareness among district residents on swine flu (H1N1), Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said there is no need to panic. She urged the residents to instead remain cautious, alert and well-informed.

Dr Ramandeep said the spread of this viral disease can be prevented to a considerable extent by taking timely precautions, maintaining personal hygiene and seeking immediate medical advice if and when symptoms appear.

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The Civil Surgeon said swine flu is a viral illness whose symptoms may resemble those of the common cold. The major symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough, sore throat, body ache and, in some cases, difficulty in breathing. She advised people not to ignore such symptoms and immediately contact their nearest health centre or doctor for medical advice.

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Dr Ramandeep said cleanliness and personal hygiene are among the most effective protective measures against swine flu. People should wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, an alcohol-based hand sanitiser may be used. Covering the mouth and nose with a handkerchief or the elbow while coughing or sneezing, and immediately disposing of used tissues in a dustbin, are essential measures to prevent the spread of the disease, she added.

She advised that anyone feeling unwell should stay at home and minimise contact with other people. They should avoid visiting crowded places, fairs and public gatherings. Close physical contact with people suffering from cold or cough should also be avoided, including handshakes and hugging, the Civil Surgeon added.

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Dr Ramandeep advised the public not to touch their eyes, nose or mouth without first washing their hands. To maintain good health, people should drink plenty of water, consume a nutritious and balanced diet, get adequate sleep and engage in regular light exercise. Regular consumption of fruits and vegetables can also help strengthen the body’s immune system, she said.

She emphasised that people experiencing symptoms similar to swine flu should not resort to self-medication or take medicines without consulting a doctor. Seeking proper and timely medical advice is extremely important. Dr Ramandeep said staying at home and reducing contact with others when symptoms appear is not important for one’s own health, and is a responsible step towards protecting one’s family and the community.

Appealing to district residents, the Civil Surgeon said, “Precaution is the most powerful weapon against swine flu. Instead of panicking, remain aware and vigilant, make hygiene a part of your daily routine and seek immediate medical advice if symptoms appear. Only through our collective efforts and caution can we effectively prevent the spread of swine flu.”