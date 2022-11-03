Don't sell uniforms of police, security personnel to civilians, shopkeepers told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 2

The district police warned shopkeepers against selling the uniforms of police, army, paramilitary forces and Punjab Home Guards to unknown persons. The police categorically asked the sellers to ensure proper identification of the buyers before selling uniforms to them. The police issued an order in this regard on Wednesday.

The motive behind the order is to prevent the misuse of police uniform by criminals, terrorists or any anti-national elements.

In an orders issued by Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kaustubh Sharma, it states that whenever any customer goes to buy a police uniform or uniform of any disciplined force from the concerned shop, shopkeeper first have to make an entry of all the things sold into a particular register and then seller also has to keep the ID proof, photograph and mobile number of the buyer.

The CP order further states that not only this, shopkeeper has to match the photograph of ID with the buyer concerned and even the mobile number should also be verified on the spot by calling on the number of the buyer.

Every shopkeeper also have to ensure that he /she should sent copies of the register, where record of goods sold and buyers is kept, to the concerned police station every month without fail.

The Order clearly states that if any shopkeeper defy the orders, The police will take strict action against them as per the law.