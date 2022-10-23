Don't send gifts, MLA urges locals

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 22
Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra has urged residents to not send gifts to him on Diwali.
Appreciating the initiative, government officials at the sub-division level also asked their staff to not visit them with gifts on the occasion.
“It is humbly requested that no official, entrepreneur or person should come to us with gifts on Diwali. They will not be accepted,” read a message sent to the people of the area and officials of various government and private organisations. “Best wishes given from your heart are much more valuable than any of the costly gifts,” the message read.
Acknowledging that he also had received a similar message from the MLA, Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said, “Though it is a courtesy to visit dignitaries on the special day, our MLA has humbly asked to take care of the interests of the public and to not visit him on Diwali. We have also asked officials to not greet us with gifts on Diwali.”
The MLA said he was not doing anything special and that he had tried to set an example as it would work as a tool to eradicate corruption from society.
