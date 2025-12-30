Don’t serve liquor to persons below 25, bars told

Emphasising zero tolerance towards violations of excise rules, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain on Sunday issued strict directives to all hotels, restaurants, dhabas, bars and pubs in Ludhiana, prohibiting the serving of liquor to any individual below the age of 25 years.

The DC highlighted concerns over instances where liquor or beer is served without prior permission during live shows and DJ parties, which can potentially lead to law and order problems. Establishments had been directed to strictly adhere to permissible operating hours and cease operations beyond that. In the event of any law and order issue, serving of liquor must be stopped immediately and the matter reported to the nearest police station without delay.

Staff must thoroughly verify age proof and reject any fake or counterfeit IDs. Loud music, DJ sessions and parties must conclude within the stipulated hours to avoid noise pollution and public disturbances.

Prior permission from competent authorities is mandatory for organising any special events or gatherings. To ensure compliance, special enforcement teams have been constituted under the leadership of Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), accompanied by Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs)/Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), Excise and Food Safety officials. These teams are conducting random checks across the district.