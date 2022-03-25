Don't use modified silencers, police warn Enfield riders

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 24

The traffic police have warned riders of Royal Enfield motorcycles to not use modified silencers or face action.

Youngsters use these modified silencers to emit a gunshot like cracking sound.

The police started the campaign because whenever Enfield riders make motorcycles to emit gunshot like sound, residents often panic as they misconstrue the cracking sound as of firing sound.

On Thursday, the traffic police, led by ACP, Traffic, Karnail Singh, kick-started an awareness drive from Samrala Chowk in which several vehicles (e-rickshaws), fitted with speakers, were dispatched to the each nook and corner of the city. These vehicles will make announcement regarding the use of illegal silencers in motorcycles and possible action to be taken against the buyers and sellers of modified silencers.

“Our announcement vehicles will roam in the city and tell the Enfield riders to use the company-fitted silencer only. Till March 27, we will conduct this awareness drive and from March 28 onwards, the traffic police will start challaning Enfield motorcycles with modified silencers. Even surprise checking at shops selling illegal silencers will also be conducted,” Karnail Singh said.

Karnail Singh said Enfield riders will have to pay hefty challan amount if they use modified silencers and motorcycle could also be impounded if found being driven without valid documents.

“We have already made teams which will set up nakas in the city on March 28 and offenders, either shopkeepers or motorcycle riders, will have to face the music,” added ACP Karnail Singh.