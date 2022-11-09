Dope test order of Ludhiana MC draws criticism

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 8

After the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation made a dope test mandatory for contractual safai karamcharis and sewermen whose jobs are being regularised, various organisations criticised the order. The state government recently announced the regularisation of the jobs of 3,542 contractual safai karamcharis and sewermen of the Ludhiana MC.

Now, an order has been issued to the employees, whose jobs are being regularised, to undergo a dope test. The employees said the condition of the dope test would cause harassment for them and they also met unions in this regard.

Raising his voice against the dope test order, a Congress leader and former councillor Parminder Mehta said the government was humiliating the contractual employees by adding a condition of dope test for regularisation of their jobs. He said safai karamcharis should not be harassed to get their dope test done.

Mehta said getting a dope test done was the need of the hour but making such a test mandatory for only sanitation workers raises many questions about the intentions of the government. He further said the dope test of all elected representatives including councillors and MLAs, and also officials should be done first.

The Municipal Employees Sangarsh Committee has also opposed the dope test order. Committee chairman Ashwani Sahota said, “We will meet MC Commissioner on Wednesday. We will raise a demand for revocation of the order.”

While talking to mediapersons after inaugurating the vertical garden project here today, Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said he learned about the order regarding the dope test today, adding that he would look into the matter. The minister, however, said that it is not a bad decision as the police personnel also undergo a dope test before joining duty.

Notably, the jobs of a number of contractual sanitation workers, whose age is above 42, have not been regularised. On being asked when the jobs of these employees would be regularised, the minister said that decision would be taken at the state-level by the government.

Govt humiliating contractual workers: Cong

Raising his voice against the dope test order, a Congress leader and former councillor, Parminder Mehta, said the state government was humiliating the contractual employees by adding a condition of dope test for regularisation of their jobs. He said safai karamcharis should not be harassed to get their dope test done.