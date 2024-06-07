Doraha College pupils shine in BEd 1st sem results

Our Correspondent

Doraha, June 6

The first semester results of the BEd students of the Doraha College of Education have been remarkable, with Pratibha and Sukhjeet Kaur attaining the top positions with 86 per cent each. While Gagandeep Kaur secured the second position with 85.77 per cent, Ravinder Kaur and Gurwinder Kaur jointly achieved the third position with 84.66 per cent each.

DCE Principal Sandeep Shawney said, “My heartiestcongratulations to the students for their performance. We also commend our students for successfully completing the semester with impressive marks. This collective success is a testament to the diligent efforts of our students, the support of their families, and the dedication of our faculty and staff.”