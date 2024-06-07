Doraha College pupils shine in BEd 1st sem results

Doraha, June 6
The first semester results of the BEd students of the Doraha College of Education have been remarkable, with Pratibha and Sukhjeet Kaur attaining the top positions with 86 per cent each. While Gagandeep Kaur secured the second position with 85.77 per cent, Ravinder Kaur and Gurwinder Kaur jointly achieved the third position with 84.66 per cent each.
DCE Principal Sandeep Shawney said, “My heartiestcongratulations to the students for their performance. We also commend our students for successfully completing the semester with impressive marks. This collective success is a testament to the diligent efforts of our students, the support of their families, and the dedication of our faculty and staff.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NDA meet under way to decide on Cabinet; Modi to take oath as PM for 3rd time on June 9
After Modi is elected, Naidu, Kumar and Shinde will join the...
JD(U) eyeing Railway Ministry, holds meeting of newly elected MPs in Delhi
With 12 MPs, JD(U) is the second biggest BJP ally after TDP
4 Indian medical students drown in Russia
The four students - two boys and two girls aged 18-20, were ...
RBI maintains status quo for 8th time in a row; repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The repo rate increase cycle was paused in April last year a...
Farmers stand by CISF jawan who slapped Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, want dope test on the Mandi MP
Union members to take up the issue at a meeting today