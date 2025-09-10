DT
Doraha commuters suffer as MC neglects cratered hospital road for 3 months

Doraha commuters suffer as MC neglects cratered hospital road for 3 months

Lovleen Bains
Doraha, Updated At : 05:14 AM Sep 10, 2025 IST
An inundated stretch of road outside Sidhu Hospital in Doraha.
Residents of Doraha are once again at the receiving end of the municipal council’s (MC) apathy. Three months ago, the MC dug up a stretch of the Sidhu hospital road, from the water treatment plant to Beant Singh Chowk, to install a drainage pipe and did not repair it afterwards, thus posing grave difficulties for the commuters.

A resident, Joginder Kirti, said, “The unrepaired road has developed deep potholes, ditches and fissures, making it hazardous for commuters, especially during the rainy weather. The road does not exist anymore. It has been converted into a pool of water. The authorities concerned have been informed of the horrifying condition of the road numerous times.”

Chief of Sidhu Hospital Dr Gursaran Sidhu told this correspondent that the deep ditches and uneven surface of the road had led to a number of fatal accidents till date. “The utter disregard of the council has forced us to pay through our noses. A resident of Dashmesh Nagar suffered a fracture after he fell in the slippery mud, another sustained an injury after falling into one of the potholes and yet another one lost his balance while crossing the pool of water with his wife and five-year-old child. The jerks suffered by the commuters, especially the sick and the aged, are simply unbearable. It is shameful on part of the council to be unconcerned about the safety of commuters, navigating this hazardous road,” said Dr Sidhu.

“The situation becomes horrible when it pours. At night, the depressions act as a catalyst in aggravating the situation all the more. Had the council any iota of concern, it would have at least initiated some urgent and necessary repairs, if not the major ones due to recurrent downpour,” was the opinion of a social worker, Jandeep Kaushal.

“Residents of Dashmesh Nagar are forced to travel an extra mile to reach the vegetable market adjacent to Sidhu Hospital just to avoid the stretch. Despite repeated complaints the municipal council has not taken adequate action to repair the road, leaving the commuters to suffer,” said Mandeep Singh, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar.

Doraha Executive Officer Harnarinder Singh said the work could not be started due to torrential rains. “The technical team is waiting for clear sunny days. Once the weather stabilises, work shall be started without further ado,” the EO added.

