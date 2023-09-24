Doraha coop marketing society manager suspended for fraud

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, September 23

The managing committee of Doraha Cooperative Marketing Society has suspended its manager Sadhu Singh after the auditor of cooperative societies found embezzlements of Rs 9,13,100, misutilisation of funds to the tune of Rs 49,27,514.73 and serious irregularities of Rs 42,27,466.50 under the audit period of 2021-22. Sadhu Singh has been given 15 days’ time to prove his innocence, failing which an FIR will be registered against him.

Meanwhile, Sadhu Singh approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 16 for quashing of the special audit report, however, his petition was disposed of by the court on September 19.

During the course of audit, it has come to notice that society manager Sadhu Singh forged the society audited balance sheet by using a duplicate stamp and forged the signature of previous inspector of the audit department. The Doraha Cooperative Marketing Society is carrying out the business of selling petrol and diesel through its pump, letting out of its own godowns and buildings, procuring wheat and paddy, sale of fertilisers and pesticides, etc. During the period, the government auditor found embezzlements of Rs 9,13,100, misutilisation of funds to the tune of Rs 49,27,514.73 and serious irregularities of Rs 42,27,466.50. On the basis of account books, record of the society and explanation given to audit officials, the cooperative audit department prepared a special report addressed to Assistant Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Payal, and its copy was forwarded to Registrar Cooperative Societies, Punjab, Chief Auditor Cooperative Societies, Punjab, Joint Registrar Cooperative Societies, Patiala Division, Patiala, and Deputy Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Ludhiana, and managing committee of the society by the district audit officer, Ludhiana, on August 21.

The Assistant Registrar informed the same to the managing committee of the Doraha Cooperative Society which by its resolution dated September 15 suspended its manager Sadhu Singh from the society that very day and ordered to handover charge of stock, record and cash within two days to salesman Jasdev Singh which he failed to do. The committee gave Sadhu Singh 15 days’ time to present his side failing which an FIR shall be registered against him and his immovable property shall be attached along with.

As per the special audit report, Sadhu Singh, the manager of the society, is charged for crediting fictitious salary of the employees and embezzling the amount of Rs 4,13,100 by withdrawing the same through the ATM’s of the former employees. He is alleged to have embezzled Rs 5,00,000 in connivance with the contractor by showing expenditure on construction of building and Rs 35,94,539.73 by showing the sale of petrol/diesel on credit basis in the names of the customer. Sadhu Singh in connivance of SN Traders, Doraha, embezzled the amount of subsidy received from Indian Oil Corporation for laying the flooring and tiles at the petrol pump and later on deposited in the account of the society in Union Bank of India. He also embezzled the amount of subsidy received from Indian Oil Corporation and later on deposited in the account of the society.

Sadhu Singh is accused of serious irregularities to the tune of Rs 9,45,000 for preparing the bogus receipts and papers, Rs 2,84,285 for not claiming the subsidy on the purchase of solar plant, Rs 5,60,000 for not preparing the complete record with details regarding the construction of the building of Doraha Cooperative Marketing Society Limited for the year 2021-22, Rs 17,66,881 for engaging the temporary employee and not adopting the service procedure, Rs 5,90,000 for not claiming the subsidy after construction of ‘she’ at the petrol pump, Rs 8,13,000 for not taking the approval from the inspector of the department under the head of counsel fee.